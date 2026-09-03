'Zombies' actor Carla Jeffery (33) dies; agency shares heartfelt message

Jeffery was best known for her role as Bree, a cheerful cheerleader and Addison's best friend in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3.

She also voiced the character in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Before joining the franchise, she appeared on several TV shows such as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Uncle Buck, and American Vandal.

She also played Keysha Black in 10 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Janila on the police drama Southland.