Disney+ streams 'Daredevil: Born Again' finale May 5 in US.
Entertainment
The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, called "The Southern Cross," lands on Disney+ in the US on May 5, 2026 (6pm PT/9pm ET).
If you're in India, you can catch it early morning on May 6 at 6:30am. IST.
Viewers in the UK Europe, Japan, and Australia get it May 6 too — just check your local Disney+ schedule.
Murdock hurt, Page detained, Fisk faltering
Things are intense heading into the last episode: Matt Murdock is badly hurt after a run-in with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, Karen Page is stuck in custody facing threats, and Wilson Fisk's grip on his empire is slipping after Buck Cashman killed Daniel Blake.
All eyes are on "The Southern Cross" for how these storylines wrap up.