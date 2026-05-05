Disney+ streams 'Daredevil: Born Again' finale May 5 in US. Entertainment May 05, 2026

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, called "The Southern Cross," lands on Disney+ in the US on May 5, 2026 (6pm PT/9pm ET).

If you're in India, you can catch it early morning on May 6 at 6:30am. IST.

Viewers in the UK Europe, Japan, and Australia get it May 6 too — just check your local Disney+ schedule.