Divyanshi Chauhan defends viral 'Shanaya' trend amid misogyny claims
Divyanshi Chauhan, who started the "Everybody is from the village, Shanaya" trend, has spoken up after facing claims of misogyny.
The trend, originally meant to spotlight casteism and classism faced by rural migrants, was posted in April and now has over 36 million views.
Divyanshi Chauhan: women can be casteist
Some people criticized the use of a woman's name, calling it sexist.
Chauhan responded in a video, saying using a female name doesn't make the message misogynistic: Divyanshi Chauhan said, "Now, people are calling it misogynistic because I used a girl's name, Shanaya, and not a guy's name. But by that, are we assuming that women can't be casteist and classist? And by doing that, are we not putting them on a pedestal? When we talk about gender in Indian society, it does not exist in a vacuum."
She emphasized her goal was to talk about social biases, not target women, and many online have embraced the trend's original intent.