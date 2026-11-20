Some people criticized the use of a woman's name, calling it sexist.

Chauhan responded in a video, saying using a female name doesn't make the message misogynistic: Divyanshi Chauhan said, "Now, people are calling it misogynistic because I used a girl's name, Shanaya, and not a guy's name. But by that, are we assuming that women can't be casteist and classist? And by doing that, are we not putting them on a pedestal? When we talk about gender in Indian society, it does not exist in a vacuum."

She emphasized her goal was to talk about social biases, not target women, and many online have embraced the trend's original intent.