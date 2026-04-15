Diwali film face-off: 'Godzilla Minus Zero' IMAX shot versus 'Ramayana' Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

This Diwali, it's a face-off at the theaters: Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana are both set to clash around Diwali.

Godzilla Minus Zero, set in 1949 Japan and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is making history as the first Japanese film shot for IMAX and will release in both Japan and the US at once.

On the other side, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brings Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to center stage.