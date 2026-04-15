Diwali film face-off: 'Godzilla Minus Zero' IMAX shot versus 'Ramayana'
This Diwali, it's a face-off at the theaters: Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana are both set to clash around Diwali.
Godzilla Minus Zero, set in 1949 Japan and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is making history as the first Japanese film shot for IMAX and will release in both Japan and the US at once.
On the other side, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brings Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to center stage.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' sub-$15 million 'Ramayana' $500 million
Godzilla Minus Zero keeps things tight with a budget under $15 million, sticking to its roots.
Meanwhile, Ramayana is going all-in with a massive $500 million across two parts, aiming for global audiences and those coveted IMAX screens.
More November releases scheduled
The festive season doesn't stop there: < em>The Cat in the Hat drops November 6, followed by The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20.
It's shaping up to be a packed month for movie fans!