Diwan credits fans as 'Vaaroon Forever' trends on Instagram Reels
Entertainment
The new version Vaaroon Forever from Mirzapur: The Movie is all over Instagram Reels right now.
Lyricist Ginny Diwan, who wrote the original, is genuinely happy about its comeback, saying it's all thanks to fans and not paid promotions: "It is only and only because people have liked it."
Diwan focuses on strong women lyrics
Diwan shared that she focuses on writing lyrics that show strong women, like in Tittar Bittar, where a female character takes charge.
She believes women lyricists are in demand for their unique perspective on emotions.
Alongside Vaaroon Forever, tracks like Sanson Ki Mala are also winning hearts, while Mirzapur: The Movie enjoys box office success.