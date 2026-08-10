Dixit returns after 24 years to host 'Kon Honar Crorepati'
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit is making a TV comeback after 24 years, this time hosting the Marathi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Kon Honar Crorepati).
The show will air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, themed Aata Khel Badalnar (Now the game will change).
Madhuri says, "For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show. It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream," and she's excited to meet contestants and hear their stories.
Dixit succeeds Khedekar and Manjule
Madhuri last hosted a show in 2002 with Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai and has since been seen judging dance shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance Deewane.
Now, she steps into the shoes of previous hosts Sachin Khedekar and Nagraj Manjule for this much-loved quiz show.