Dixit returns after 24 years to host 'Kon Honar Crorepati'

Madhuri Dixit is making a TV comeback after 24 years, this time hosting the Marathi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Kon Honar Crorepati).

The show will air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, themed Aata Khel Badalnar (Now the game will change).

Madhuri says, "For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show. It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream," and she's excited to meet contestants and hear their stories.