DJ Lag's music included in 'Grand Theft Auto 6' release
DJ Lag, a big name in South Africa's electronic scene, is seriously excited: his music is featured in Grand Theft Auto 6, dropping November 19, 2026.
Calling it a "dream come true," Lag says he grew up playing GTA and never imagined hearing his own music in the game.
African artists on 'GTA 6' stations
DJ Lag is among several African stars to feature in Grand Theft Auto 6, with Burna Boy co-hosting AfroBank FM and Asake's "Joha" on the track list.
The station features Ghanaian highlife legends Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, alongside South African artists Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela too, with Burna Boy even co-hosting alongside British DJ and producer Palms Trax.
The full playlist is still under wraps, but expect a fresh mix of old-school hits and new bangers as you explore Vice City's vibrant world.