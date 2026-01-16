Do Deewane Seher Mein: Teaser drops January 19, just in time for Valentine's
Get ready for some fresh romance! The first teaser for Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, lands on January 19.
A source close to the film said, "The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine's Day-season treat for audiences," and the poster already hints at sweet chemistry between the leads.
What to know about the film
Directed by Ravi Udyawar with a script by Abhiruchi Chand, this love story also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, and more.
Backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film hits theaters February 20.
Tagline says it all: "Two hearts, one city, and one imperfectly perfect love story!"