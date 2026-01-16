Do Deewane Seher Mein: Teaser drops January 19, just in time for Valentine's Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Get ready for some fresh romance! The first teaser for Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, lands on January 19.

A source close to the film said, "The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine's Day-season treat for audiences," and the poster already hints at sweet chemistry between the leads.