'Dhurandhar 2': Do we know Bade Sahab's identity?

The 2025 film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar , became a pop culture phenomenon, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is highly anticipated. The movie's success has sparked discussions about potential plot points in the sequel and probable casting choices for characters not yet seen. One such character is the antagonist known as "Bade Sahab." Now, a recent entry on Letterboxd may have revealed his identity.

Casting rumors Letterboxd reveals cast, including potential surprise entry Emraan Hashmi The Letterboxd (a movie logging app) page for Dhurandhar 2 lists the cast and crew, confirming that many of the main actors from Part 1 are returning. This includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi. The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Emraan Hashmi in the main cast without any details about his role. This has led to speculation among fans that he could be Bade Sahab.

Role speculation Fans react to possible casting of Bade Sahab Fans have been debating Hashmi's potential role in Dhurandhar 2. One Reddit user said, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented..." However, at the time of writing, the cast list no longer featured Hashmi as one of the characters. Plus, speculations are rife Bade Sahab could be Dawood Ibrahim, and Danish Iqbal has been confirmed to be playing him. As Letterboxd Patrons can edit cast or crew details, nothing about the Hashmi rumor is official.

Film synopsis 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser and plot details Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, is set to release on March 19. The first teaser of the film was released earlier this month, teasing Hamza's (Singh) quest for revenge in Lyari after Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) death. The film will see Hamza take on Major Iqbal (Rampal) and his boss, the enigmatic Bade Sahab. Its teaser was released recently.

