Documentary 'A Story That Refused To Die' premieres at NMACC
Entertainment
A new documentary, A Story That Refused To Die, is set to premiere at NMACC on April 29, 2026.
It features never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Paan Singh Tomar and honors Irrfan Khan on his sixth death anniversary.
The film revisits how Khan brought the iconic role to life in the 2010 movie.
Trailer shows 'Paan Singh Tomar' origins
The trailer, shared by director Tigmanshu Dhulia, gives a peek into how the film began without a finished script, just inspiration from a newspaper article and a lot of passion.
The documentary also includes Irrfan reflecting on how deeply the role affected him.
After the screening, there's a panel discussion with Dhulia, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Saurabh Dwivedi diving into what made this story (and its legacy) so powerful.