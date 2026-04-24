Documentary 'A Story That Refused To Die' premieres at NMACC

Trailer shows 'Paan Singh Tomar' origins

The trailer, shared by director Tigmanshu Dhulia, gives a peek into how the film began without a finished script, just inspiration from a newspaper article and a lot of passion.

The documentary also includes Irrfan reflecting on how deeply the role affected him.

After the screening, there's a panel discussion with Dhulia, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Saurabh Dwivedi diving into what made this story (and its legacy) so powerful.