Dogg's 'Snoop' biopic reconnects with Beverly Tate and Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg is bringing his story to the big screen with a biopic called Snoop, set to release on August 6, 2027.
The film is personal for him: it's a way to reconnect with memories of his late mother Beverly Tate and younger brother Bing Worthington, who died in 2024 at age 44.
As Snoop shared, working on the project helps him feel close to family he's lost.
Daviss stars, Cole writes, Brewer directs
Jonathan Daviss stars as Snoop, calling it a one-of-a-kind experience thanks to Snoop's hands-on involvement.
Lauren London plays his mom in the movie, putting family front and center.
The story dives into Snoop's relationships, especially with his younger brother Bing Worthington, who died in 2024 at age 44, and how they shaped who he became.
With Joe Robert Cole writing and Craig Brewer directing, expect an honest look at Snoop before fame: Jonathan Daviss said it was a one-of-a-kind experience thanks to Snoop's hands-on involvement.