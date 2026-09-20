Dogg's 'Snoop' biopic reconnects with Beverly Tate and Bing Worthington

Snoop Dogg is bringing his story to the big screen with a biopic called Snoop, set to release on August 6, 2027.

The film is personal for him: it's a way to reconnect with memories of his late mother Beverly Tate and younger brother Bing Worthington, who died in 2024 at age 44.

As Snoop shared, working on the project helps him feel close to family he's lost.