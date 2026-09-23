Dolly Parton's manager seeks restraining order against her nephew

SAL claims in a new lawsuit that Seaver used his self-proclaimed military contractor experience, access to weapons, and propensity for violence to demand money.

The alleged threats began a few weeks before Parton's death in August.

One of the messages attributed to Seaver reads, "All I do is warfare...everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

Another message states, "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f-k everyone."