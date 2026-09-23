Dolly Parton's manager seeks restraining order against her nephew
What's the story
A lawsuit has been filed against Bryan Seaver, Dolly Parton's nephew, on Tuesday by the late singer's estate, She's Alive, LLC (SAL). The suit alleges that Seaver is attempting to extort money from Parton's manager Danny Nozell and has been making threats. In response to these allegations, Nozell is seeking a temporary restraining order against Seaver. This would prevent him from coming within 1,000 feet of Parton's offices in Nashville and interfering with her business affairs.
Allegations
Threats began weeks before Parton's death
SAL claims in a new lawsuit that Seaver used his self-proclaimed military contractor experience, access to weapons, and propensity for violence to demand money.
The alleged threats began a few weeks before Parton's death in August.
One of the messages attributed to Seaver reads, "All I do is warfare...everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."
Another message states, "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f-k everyone."
Denial
Seaver denies making threats
In response to the allegations, Seaver has denied making any threats.
He told TMZ, "I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster."
"A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."
The lawsuit comes after Seaver was reportedly fired from his role as Parton's head of security.
Threats
'Threats of real-world violence'
The lawsuit filed by SAL alleges that Seaver made "threats of real-world violence" to Parton's staff, partners, legal and business advisors.
They claim he often invoked his military contractor background while making these threats.
The filings also allege that Seaver threatened to launch a podcast dedicated to ruining Parton's brand partnerships unless he was paid.
Counterclaim
'We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive...'
In an earlier statement to TMZ following his termination, Seaver and his team expressed their dismay at the "unexpected" and "unexplained" actions taken after Parton's death.
"We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith."