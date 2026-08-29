Dolly Parton's death triggers record-breaking streaming stats
What's the story
The music of Dolly Parton, the legendary country star who passed away on Tuesday, is witnessing a massive surge in popularity. According to data from industry analytics firm Luminate, audio and video streams of Parton's discography skyrocketed an astonishing 2,458% on the day of her death compared to Monday. In the US, the number climbed from 1.2 million to 30.5 million, and by Wednesday, it rose to 46.3 million streams, per Associated Press.
Chart-toppers
'Jolene,' '9 to 5' led surge in US
On Wednesday, her on-demand audio streams increased to 79.7 million, making her the most-streamed artist globally that date.
In the US, 10 of Parton's songs led the surge.
Jolene saw a massive increase from over 196.2K streams (Monday) to 3.3 million (Tuesday) and 4 million (Wednesday).
9 to 5 jumped from 208.6K (Monday) to 3 million (Tuesday) and 3.6 million (Wednesday).
Other notable tracks included Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, and Here You Come Again.
Book sales
Her books were also among Amazon's top 5 bestsellers
The surge in popularity wasn't limited to her music alone.
Sales of Parton-related books like the memoir Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and a picture story based on her classic song Coat of Many Colors also soared.
By early Friday afternoon, three of her books were among the top five on Amazon's bestseller list.