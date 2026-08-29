Dolly Parton's death triggers record-breaking streaming stats

On Wednesday, her on-demand audio streams increased to 79.7 million, making her the most-streamed artist globally that date.

In the US, 10 of Parton's songs led the surge.

Jolene saw a massive increase from over 196.2K streams (Monday) to 3.3 million (Tuesday) and 4 million (Wednesday).

9 to 5 jumped from 208.6K (Monday) to 3 million (Tuesday) and 3.6 million (Wednesday).

Other notable tracks included Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, and Here You Come Again.