Tennessee could rename Nashville airport to honor late Dolly Parton
What's the story
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proposed renaming Nashville International Airport after country music legend Dolly Parton. The announcement comes after a public outcry to honor the late singer-songwriter, who passed away on Tuesday at 80. Lee said he spoke with Parton's team about the proposal this week, and they were appreciative of the support and open to continuing discussions.
Tribute
'Dolly Parton's extraordinary life woven into the fabric...'
Lee said, "Dolly Parton's extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state."
"From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her."
"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness."
Petition
Change.org petition for name change gains momentum
A Change.org petition titled "Rename Nashville International Airport to Dolly Parton International Airport" has been gathering momentum with 162,900 verified signatures.
The petition was started in January 2025 by Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion, who emphasized Parton's philanthropy and her Imagination Library literacy program as reasons for the name change.
After her death, they reported a surge in support for their cause.
Legislative backing
Support from Tennessee officials for name change
The campaign to rename the airport has also received support from Tennessee officials.
State Rep. Todd Warner and Nashville Council member Russ Bradford have both expressed their intention to introduce legislation and sponsor a resolution, respectively, asking the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority to consider the name change.
The authority ultimately has the final say over the airport's name.
Legacy
Parton previously resisted efforts to immortalize her legacy
Parton had previously resisted efforts to immortalize her legacy.
In 2021, she asked Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would have allowed a statue of her at the state Capitol.
"I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," Parton had said then.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority will discuss the proposal at its next meeting on September 17.