Tennessee could rename Nashville airport to honor late Dolly Parton

Lee said, "Dolly Parton's extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state."

"From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her."

"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness."