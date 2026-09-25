'A human experience...': Dolly Parton's sister addresses family feud rumors
What's the story
Dolly Parton's sister, Stella Parton, has responded to rumors of a family feud following the recent firing of her nephew Bryan Seaver. Seaver was dismissed from his role as head of security for Parton's properties just weeks after the singer's death on August 25. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Stella cryptically addressed these rumors while also paying tribute to her late sister.
Family struggles
'We are still intact and moving forward'
In her post, Stella wrote, "All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience."
"We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well."
She also warned readers to be wary of what they read online.
Tribute
Tribute to Parton will be held on Friday
Stella also revealed that a tribute to Parton will be held on Friday, marking one month since her death.
"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality," she wrote.
"I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!"
"Tomorrow there will be a celebration in my sister's honor."
Legal action
Seaver was fired in September
Seaver, who announced Parton's death on Instagram, was fired from his security role in September.
His team expressed their disappointment, saying in a statement that they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" taken since Parton's passing.
Meanwhile, the country singer's longtime manager Danny Nozell filed a restraining order against Seaver.
He alleged that Seaver had been trying to extort money from him and had threatened him before Parton died.
Defense
Seaver denies the allegations
In response to the allegations, Seaver insisted that the messages were misinterpreted.
He told TMZ, "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats, and most of the comments I stand by."
"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster."
The restraining order would prevent Seaver from being within 1,000 feet of Parton's Nashville offices or being involved in her businesses.