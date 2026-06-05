Dolph Lundgren passes He-Man torch to Nicholas Galitzine

Actor's perspective

'Was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and...'

Lundgren said, "It was a tremendous experience to be in Masters of the Universe, to speak to a younger version of myself, played by Nicholas Galitzine." "I was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and myself while speaking to someone who was essentially taking over that role." He added, "It's the first time I've been in a film where somebody is taking over my part."