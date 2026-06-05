Dolph Lundgren passes He-Man torch to Nicholas Galitzine
What's the story
Hollywood actor Dolph Lundgren, who first played He-Man in the 1987 film Masters of the Universe, recently spoke about his experience revisiting the franchise in its new live-action adaptation. In an interview with Variety India, he called it an emotional experience as it involved him meeting a younger version of his character, played by Nicholas Galitzine.
Actor's perspective
'Was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and...'
Lundgren said, "It was a tremendous experience to be in Masters of the Universe, to speak to a younger version of myself, played by Nicholas Galitzine." "I was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and myself while speaking to someone who was essentially taking over that role." He added, "It's the first time I've been in a film where somebody is taking over my part."
Film review
The actor was pleasantly surprised by the popularity of He-Man
Despite his initial doubts about the film, Lundgren was pleasantly surprised by the final product. He said, "When I saw the movie, I thought they did a good job. I think it turned out really well." The actor also fondly remembered the moment he realized how much people loved He-Man later at Radio City Music Hall while filming for the original Masters of the Universe. He revealed, "People were yelling, 'I have the power!'"
Career highlight
On He-Man's enduring legacy
Lundgren also spoke about the enduring popularity of He-Man, which has been one of the biggest highlights of his career. He said, "I hadn't seen the cartoons, but it turned out to be a character that has lived on for 40 years. Meanwhile, the 2026 version of Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, among others.