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Dolph Lundgren passes He-Man torch to Nicholas Galitzine
Dolph Lundgren spoke about 'Masters of the Universe'

Dolph Lundgren passes He-Man torch to Nicholas Galitzine

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 05, 2026
06:37 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor Dolph Lundgren, who first played He-Man in the 1987 film Masters of the Universe, recently spoke about his experience revisiting the franchise in its new live-action adaptation. In an interview with Variety India, he called it an emotional experience as it involved him meeting a younger version of his character, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Actor's perspective

'Was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and...'

Lundgren said, "It was a tremendous experience to be in Masters of the Universe, to speak to a younger version of myself, played by Nicholas Galitzine." "I was playing a mix of my old He-Man character and myself while speaking to someone who was essentially taking over that role." He added, "It's the first time I've been in a film where somebody is taking over my part."

Film review

The actor was pleasantly surprised by the popularity of He-Man

Despite his initial doubts about the film, Lundgren was pleasantly surprised by the final product. He said, "When I saw the movie, I thought they did a good job. I think it turned out really well." The actor also fondly remembered the moment he realized how much people loved He-Man later at Radio City Music Hall while filming for the original Masters of the Universe. He revealed, "People were yelling, 'I have the power!'"

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Career highlight

On He-Man's enduring legacy

Lundgren also spoke about the enduring popularity of He-Man, which has been one of the biggest highlights of his career. He said, "I hadn't seen the cartoons, but it turned out to be a character that has lived on for 40 years. Meanwhile, the 2026 version of Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, among others.

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