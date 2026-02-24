Ranveer Singh v/s Excel Entertainment: Producers Guild recommends legal action

The ongoing dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani , has taken a new turn. The Producers Guild of India, which was approached for mediation, has now suggested that both parties seek legal recourse. This recommendation comes after attempts at an amicable settlement failed due to the steadfast positions of both sides.

Mediation efforts 'As an organization, we can intervene only to a certain...' An insider close to the matter told Variety India, "As an organization, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent." "With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route." The dispute escalated when Akhtar and Sidhwani sought ₹40 crore in damages from Singh for his sudden exit from Don 3.

Dispute details The dispute began when Akhtar and Sidhwani sought ₹40 crore Singh stepped away from Don 3, but the matter resurfaced in February when Akhtar and Sidhwani took it to the Producers Guild, formally asking him to compensate them for alleged losses stemming from his abrupt exit. Sources say Singh was negotiating with Akhtar until two weeks before Dhurandhar's release, but then decided to walk out. He offered some amount for losses incurred during Don 3's pre-production and development stages, but withdrew when he saw Excel Entertainment's huge demand.

Advertisement