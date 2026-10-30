PUBG is getting a live-action series on Netflix
What's the story
Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action series based on the popular battle royale video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The project will star actor Donald Glover, who is also set to write and executive produce alongside his brother Stephen Glover. Michael Schaefer of Neon TV will join them as an executive producer, along with Fam Udeorji for Gilga and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H.
Game details
What is the premise of PUBG?
PUBG, published by Krafton, was first released in 2017.
The game has no specific plot but involves players being dropped onto maps with various weapons and items in a last-man-standing battle royale format.
The Glover brothers are known for their work on the FX series Atlanta and have also collaborated on Amazon's Swarm series and the musical film Guava Island.
Streaming strategy
Other video game adaptations by Netflix
The PUBG series will be another addition to Netflix's growing list of video game adaptations.
The streamer is already developing an Assassin's Creed TV series and a Gears of War live-action film.
Other projects in the pipeline include animated shows based on Minecraft, Magic: The Gathering, and Clash of Clans.
Existing series based on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Devil May Cry are already available on the platform.