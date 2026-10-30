PUBG is getting a live-action series on Netflix

The PUBG series will be another addition to Netflix's growing list of video game adaptations.

The streamer is already developing an Assassin's Creed TV series and a Gears of War live-action film.

Other projects in the pipeline include animated shows based on Minecraft, Magic: The Gathering, and Clash of Clans.

Existing series based on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Devil May Cry are already available on the platform.