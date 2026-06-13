Weather delays removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center
What's the story
The Trump administration has announced a delay in the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The decision was made on Friday (local time), citing bad weather conditions that could pose safety risks for workers. The process is now expected to be completed early Saturday, reported AP News.
Legal proceedings
Federal judge rejects request to halt Trump's name removal
Earlier on Friday, a federal judge in Washington DC rejected a request to temporarily pause the order for Trump's name removal from the Kennedy Center. US District Judge Christopher Cooper stated he would not lift the order while a federal appeals court reviews his ruling that only Congress can rename the venue honoring President John F. Kennedy in Washington DC.
Appeal filed
Trump administration appeals Cooper's order
The Trump administration appealed Cooper's order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. However, their request to pause the name removal order was also denied later on Friday. Attorneys for Representative Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who initiated the lawsuit, said in a joint statement that "the law is clear: only Congress can change the Kennedy Center's name."
Name addition
Trump's name added to the center last year
The Kennedy Center, which opened in 1971 as a tribute to the late president who was assassinated in 1963, had Trump's name added last year after he appointed new board members. The board voted in December to change the center's name to include Trump. In February, Trump announced a two-year closure of the center for major renovations.