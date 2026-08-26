Doncaster opening telegrams from Moore, Sharif, Christie, Davis auctioned

A stash of telegrams from movie icons like Omar Sharif, Roger Moore, Julie Christie, and Bette Davis is about to be auctioned this Thursday (August 27).

These messages were sent back in 1967 for the grand opening of the ABC Doncaster cinema in Doncaster.

They'd been tucked away by the cinema's manager, Len Key, and only recently uncovered by his daughter Lesley Hyton when she was clearing out her parents' house.