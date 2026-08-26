Doncaster opening telegrams from Moore, Sharif, Christie, Davis auctioned
A stash of telegrams from movie icons like Omar Sharif, Roger Moore, Julie Christie, and Bette Davis is about to be auctioned this Thursday (August 27).
These messages were sent back in 1967 for the grand opening of the ABC Doncaster cinema in Doncaster.
They'd been tucked away by the cinema's manager, Len Key, and only recently uncovered by his daughter Lesley Hyton when she was clearing out her parents' house.
Stars' telegrams for 'Doctor Zhivago' gala
The telegrams, sent to celebrate a gala screening of Doctor Zhivago, capture some sweet moments: Sharif said he was "truly sad" not to be at the event, Moore wished "jolly good luck" to the new cinema, and Davis described the news of the new cinema as "heartening" and said she was on the set of her 78th motion picture, The Anniversary.
Along with these notes, the auction includes clippings and various newspaper cuttings about the opening night.
Paul Potter calls them "It's a bit of a bygone age and these things don't want to be lost," offering a glimpse into old-school Hollywood charm.