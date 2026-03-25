'Don't know how to feel,' Negha Shahin on transgender bill

Shahin criticizes Tamil actors Lawrence, Sethupathi for silence

Shahin, who's part of MK Stalin's DMK party, urged lawmakers to include transgender voices in future decisions, criticizing the bill's passage and questioning the requirement for medical boards to determine gender.

She also expressed disappointment with popular Tamil actors like Raghava Lawrence and Vijay Sethupathi for staying silent on an issue that directly affects the community they've portrayed on screen.

Besides her activism, Shahin runs Queer Casting to boost queer visibility in film.