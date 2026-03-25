'Don't know how to feel,' Negha Shahin on transgender bill
Transgender actor and activist Negha Shahin has openly criticized the recently passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
She criticized the bill on Instagram and questioned the medical-board requirement and highlighted how it still forces trans people to prove their gender through medical boards, a move many see as unfair.
Shahin criticizes Tamil actors Lawrence, Sethupathi for silence
Shahin, who's part of MK Stalin's DMK party, urged lawmakers to include transgender voices in future decisions, criticizing the bill's passage and questioning the requirement for medical boards to determine gender.
She also expressed disappointment with popular Tamil actors like Raghava Lawrence and Vijay Sethupathi for staying silent on an issue that directly affects the community they've portrayed on screen.
Besides her activism, Shahin runs Queer Casting to boost queer visibility in film.