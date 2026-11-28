Dosanjh concert at BIEC to slow Bengaluru traffic Nov 29
If you're heading out in Bengaluru on November 29, just a heads up: Diljit Dosanjh's concert at BIEC is expected to slow things down.
From 4pm to midnight, Tumakuru Road (NH-4) will see heavy traffic both ways, especially near Adakamaranahalli Underpass, Huskur Cross, and Goraguntepalya Junction.
Bengaluru police urge extra travel time
Bengaluru Traffic Police are asking everyone to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
Major slowdowns are likely at Peenya Flyover and Lakshmipura Cross.
They're also encouraging drivers to cooperate with traffic staff so things go as smoothly as possible during the concert rush.