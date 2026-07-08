Dosanjh film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 under Section 69A review Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj vanished from ZEE5 only two days after it dropped, following a government order over alleged pro-Khalistani content.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting used Section 69A of the IT Act to take it down, and now an official committee is reviewing the movie.