Dosanjh film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 under Section 69A review
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj vanished from ZEE5 only two days after it dropped, following a government order over alleged pro-Khalistani content.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting used Section 69A of the IT Act to take it down, and now an official committee is reviewing the movie.
Trehan's 'Satluj' faced 127 cuts
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj follows human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in Punjab in 1995.
The film was originally called Punjab '95 and ran into trouble when censors demanded 127 cuts for theaters.
ZEE5 released the uncut version since streaming platforms answer to different rules, but now even that's on hold as officials decide what happens next.