Dosanjh hints on Instagram Live about 'Koffee With Karan' invite
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh just dropped a hint on Instagram Live that he's been invited back to Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan.
He shared, "I have received an offer for an interview... It is their last show for this year," which has fans hoping to see him on the famous couch again.
'Koffee With Karan' lineup 'King' buzz
If Diljit says yes, it'll be his second time on the show: he first appeared in season six with Badshah.
Salman Khan was reported to return for the opening episode, with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan up next, plus a surprise from Arjun Kapoor.
There's also buzz about Shah Rukh Khan possibly joining for the finale to promote his film King.