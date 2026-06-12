Dosanjh misses 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' promos while Sharvari shoots

Ali defends 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' casting

Director Imtiaz Ali said they knew about these schedule clashes when casting. "But at that point of time, what was more important was the casting of the film rather than the actor's ability to promote." he shared.

Even though Diljit missed the events, he sent a video message saying he was in Texas and asking fans to support the movie, which explores themes of identity and displacement during Partition.