Dosanjh misses 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' promos while Sharvari shoots
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh wasn't at the promo events for Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which dropped this Friday.
Turns out, he was busy performing concerts abroad, while co-star Sharvari was also tied up shooting in another country.
Ali defends 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' casting
Director Imtiaz Ali said they knew about these schedule clashes when casting. "But at that point of time, what was more important was the casting of the film rather than the actor's ability to promote." he shared.
Even though Diljit missed the events, he sent a video message saying he was in Texas and asking fans to support the movie, which explores themes of identity and displacement during Partition.