Dosanjh pauses concert prep for Gir safari before Ahmedabad show
Diljit Dosanjh took a break from concert prep to go on a wildlife safari at Gujarat's Gir National Park, sharing clips of his team spotting lions and cubs in open jeeps.
The adventure was part of his downtime ahead of his Ahmedabad show on November 21.
Dosanjh's Aura India tour dates, downtime
The Ahmedabad concert is just one stop on Diljit's Aura India Tour, which kicked off in Indore and heads to Mumbai (November 27), Bengaluru (November 29), and wraps up in Lucknow (December 5).
In between shows, he also squeezed in some peaceful time at Rishikesh, soaking up the vibes at Narendranagar Palace.