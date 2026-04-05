Dosanjh, Rahman and Ali team up for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Entertainment
Big news for music and movie fans: Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, and Imtiaz Ali are teaming up for the first time on the film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
They're dropping a new track called Kya Kamaal Hai, and with this trio coming together, expectations are high.
The film hits theaters June 12, 2026.
Teaser signals emotional musical drama
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this romantic drama stars Sharvari Wagh, Agastya Nanda, and Naseeruddin Shah.
The teaser (out since March) hints at an emotional story with a strong musical vibe, especially since it's also a reunion for Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
For Diljit fans: while he's worked with Ali before, this is his first collaboration with Rahman and Kamil, so the soundtrack could be something special.