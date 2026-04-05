Dosanjh, Rahman and Ali team up for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Teaser signals emotional musical drama

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this romantic drama stars Sharvari Wagh, Agastya Nanda, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The teaser (out since March) hints at an emotional story with a strong musical vibe, especially since it's also a reunion for Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

For Diljit fans: while he's worked with Ali before, this is his first collaboration with Rahman and Kamil, so the soundtrack could be something special.