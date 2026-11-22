Dosanjh's packed Ahmedabad concert saw viral brawl, alleged vaping clip
Diljit Dosanjh's recent Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was packed, but things got heated when a fight broke out among young boys, caught on video and quickly making the rounds online.
In the middle of all this, another clip surfaced showing someone allegedly vaping in the crowd.
Dosanjh questions double standard with Coldplay
Amid the chaos, Diljit took a moment to question why his songs get criticized for content while international acts like Coldplay do not face the same heat.
Even with these bumps, the night drew a crowd, highlighting ongoing debates about music regulations.