Dosanjh's 'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 gets Jammu gurdwara screening
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, which tells the story based on Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from Zee5 just two days after release.
After a protest march demanding its return, the film got a screening at a Gurdwara in Jammu so people could still watch it.
'Satluj' screening spotlights free expression debate
The community-led screening highlights ongoing debates about censorship and free expression in India.
Satluj, based on Jaswant Singh Khalra, shows how art can spark important conversations, even when facing restrictions.