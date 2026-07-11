Dosanjh's 'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 gets Jammu gurdwara screening Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, which tells the story based on Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from Zee5 just two days after release.

After a protest march demanding its return, the film got a screening at a Gurdwara in Jammu so people could still watch it.