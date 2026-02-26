Who's Sini Shetty? Former Miss India World joins 'Dostana 2'

The upcoming romantic comedy Dostana 2, produced by Karan Johar 's Dharmatic Entertainment, will feature former Miss India World Sini Shetty in her Bollywood debut. A new report by Variety India confirmed her inclusion. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Lakshya and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video . The project has gone through several changes and delays over the past seven years.

Shetty's background Shetty hails from Mumbai Shetty, who hails from Mumbai and has Karnataka roots, was crowned Miss India World in 2022. A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, she holds a degree in accounting and finance. Reportedly, she was selected after three other candidates were considered for the role. Like the original 2008 Dostana star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was also a former Miss India World, her casting continues a franchise tradition.

Production details Production details of 'Dostana 2' The film is being produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, Johar's digital banner. It will be directed by Advait Chandan, known for Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. The decision to cast Shetty comes after Collin D'Cunha, the original director, exited from the project. Despite the cast being mostly newcomers, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly invested heavily in the production quality of Dostana 2.

Production hurdles Why 'Dostana 2' faced delays The film's production has been anything but smooth. The original cast announced in 2019 included Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. However, Aaryan's exit from the project in 2021 led to its indefinite cancellation. Industry speculation about a professional rift between Aaryan and Johar continued until their reconciliation last year. Their recent romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cleared the way for the studio to revive Dostana with a reimagined sequel.

