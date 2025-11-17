Next Article
'Double-faced': Mridul Tiwari calls out Amaal Mallik after 'BB19' exit
Entertainment
After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari didn't hold back about his co-contestant Amaal Mallik.
He called Mallik "double-faced" and even joked he was "double-headed," pointing out how Mallik would nominate him in tasks despite their friendship, then try to patch things up later.
Why the tension?
Tiwari shared that he always treated Mallik like a brother. But he feels saying sorry loses meaning if someone keeps repeating the same mistake on purpose.
As Tiwari put it, forgiving a one-time slip is fine—"but it no longer stays a mistake if done deliberately."
What happened after eviction?
Tiwari was voted out during a live audience task where everyone played solo.