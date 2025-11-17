Is Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' a 2-part saga?

Length

How long is 'Dhurandhar'?

Earlier on Monday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film is over three hours long. A source told the outlet, "Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh's character and what he goes through..." "Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he doesn't want to rush through the narrative." "At present, the final run time is around 3 hours and 5 minutes. The final duration...will be known in the next 10 days."