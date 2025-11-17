Is Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' a 2-part saga?
What's the story
The upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, may be a two-part saga, per Bollywood Hungama. The spy thriller is set to release on December 5 and will reportedly end at an intriguing point. A source told the outlet that "the film has shaped up really well," but due to its length, there are plans to split it into two parts.
Length
How long is 'Dhurandhar'?
Earlier on Monday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film is over three hours long. A source told the outlet, "Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh's character and what he goes through..." "Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he doesn't want to rush through the narrative." "At present, the final run time is around 3 hours and 5 minutes. The final duration...will be known in the next 10 days."
Release plans
'Dhurandhar' part 2 could release in 2026
If Dhurandhar is indeed a two-part saga, the second part is likely to be released in 2026, possibly in the first half. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film's teaser was released on July 6 and received an overwhelming response. The trailer will be released on Tuesday.