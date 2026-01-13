Doubling cinema screens could boost jobs and tax revenue in India Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

A new MAI-EY report says that if India doubles its cinema screens to 20,000 over the next five years, it could create 1.25 lakh jobs and add ₹950 crore in tax revenue.

Even though screen numbers barely grew since 2019, more people than ever—157 million—went to the movies last year, up 29% from the previous year and 8% above pre-pandemic levels.