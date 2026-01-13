Next Article
'Tell Me Lies' S03 drops January 13: Here's what to know
Tell Me Lies is back for Season 3 on January 13, 2026, picking up right after Stephen's dramatic wedding day voicemail to Bree.
This season follows Lucy and Stephen as their messy romance continues at Baird College, with plenty of twists in their friend group.
Streaming details, pricing, and episode schedule
Season 3 streams only on Hulu—new users can start with a free 30-day trial. After that, it's $10.99/month with ads or $18.99 ad-free (Disney+ bundles are also an option).
Episodes drop every Tuesday until the finale on February 24.
Expect secrets, scandals, and lots of campus drama as Lucy and her friends deal with the fallout from past choices.