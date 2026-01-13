Tamil superstar Vijay to enter politics with 'Jana Nayagan'
Thalapathy Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, is wrapping up his acting career after his final film Jana Nayagan, releasing in January 2026, to jump into full-time politics.
He started his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), back in 2024, hoping to channel his huge fan base and the Dravidian values from his movies into real change for Tamil Nadu.
What's next for Vijay and TVK?
Vijay has been vocal about fighting corruption and pushing for social justice, though some say TVK still needs clearer policies.
After a rocky rally last year that raised questions about the party's organization, all eyes are on how he'll handle the big test: the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections in April-May 2026.
Despite challenges, Vijay seems determined to offer a fresh alternative to established leaders like MK Stalin and PM Modi.