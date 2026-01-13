Tamil superstar Vijay to enter politics with 'Jana Nayagan' Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, is wrapping up his acting career after his final film Jana Nayagan, releasing in January 2026, to jump into full-time politics.

He started his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), back in 2024, hoping to channel his huge fan base and the Dravidian values from his movies into real change for Tamil Nadu.

