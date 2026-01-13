Saba Pataudi calls Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance 'OUTSTANDING'

Saba didn't just praise Yami—she gave props to Emraan Hashmi , director Suparn Varma, and writer Reshu Nath too, calling Haq a "must-watch." Yami responded with a heartfelt thank you. Meanwhile, Karan Johar described Yami's performance as a "masterclass," saying he's now a fan for life.

What's 'Haq' about?

Set in 1980s India and inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, Haq follows Shazia Bano (played by Yami) as she fights for her rights after her husband (Emraan Hashmi) divorces her using triple talaq.

The film tackles big themes like faith, tradition, and women's rights—and fans online are calling both lead performances career-best.