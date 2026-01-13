'Parasakthi' box office: Sivakarthikeyan's film collects ₹25cr in 3 days Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, is making waves at the box office with over ₹25 crore earned in just three days.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and released on January 10, 2026, this Tamil period drama dives into the 1960s protests in Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition.

The cast also features Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, with music by GV Prakash.