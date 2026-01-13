'Parasakthi' box office: Sivakarthikeyan's film collects ₹25cr in 3 days
Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, is making waves at the box office with over ₹25 crore earned in just three days.
Directed by Sudha Kongara and released on January 10, 2026, this Tamil period drama dives into the 1960s protests in Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition.
The cast also features Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, with music by GV Prakash.
In numbers:
Parasakthi kicked off strong with a ₹12.5 crore opening day in India and about ₹27 crore worldwide.
Day two saw a slight dip but still brought in ₹10.1 crore domestically and around ₹24 crore globally.
By day three, the film reached nearly ₹25 crore in India alone, despite an 18% occupancy rate for Tamil shows.
How's it doing compared to others?
Even though Parasakthi isn't catching up to Amaran's massive ₹68 crore global haul from its first two days, it's holding steady thanks to minimal competition during Pongal.
If you like historical dramas with a bit of social commentary—and catchy music—this one could be worth your time!