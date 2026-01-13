Noah Wyle wins Golden Globe—and a "Best Dad" award Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Noah Wyle just scored Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2026 Golden Globes for The Pitt, but he made it extra special by sharing his win with his family.

On Instagram, he posted his official trophy next to a homemade foil "Best Dad" award, writing, "What an incredible night." "My heart is full."