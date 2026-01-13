Noah Wyle wins Golden Globe—and a "Best Dad" award
Noah Wyle just scored Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2026 Golden Globes for The Pitt, but he made it extra special by sharing his win with his family.
On Instagram, he posted his official trophy next to a homemade foil "Best Dad" award, writing, "What an incredible night." "My heart is full."
Family 1st in Wyle's big moment
During his acceptance speech, Wyle thanked fellow nominees and healthcare workers—but he saved the warmest shoutout for home: "I've been supported by an incredible wife and three great children all along the way."
He even wished his wife Sara a happy birthday from the stage.
Double win for 'The Pitt'
The Pitt didn't just bring Wyle personal glory—it also won Best Television Series - Drama.
While the rest of the cast missed the ceremony, Wyle's celebration was all about gratitude and love for both family and team.