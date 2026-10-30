Douglas says Zeta-Jones demanded monogamy on 'The Graham Norton Show'
Entertainment
Michael Douglas just shared on The Graham Norton Show that, when he and Catherine Zeta-Jones first got together back in 1998, she gave him a pretty clear choice: end things with other women or it wouldn't work.
At the time, Douglas was newly divorced and dating around.
Douglas called 5 women before marriage
Douglas says he actually called five women to break things off before he and Zeta-Jones made it official.
They tied the knot in 2000 at New York City's Plaza Hotel and have two children, Dylan and Carys, both actors now.
Even after a rough patch in 2013 due to health struggles, the couple bounced back.
Douglas calls Zeta-Jones his best friend and life partner, while she admits she's been taking her time reading his memoir between her busy days.