'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' streams soon Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Downton Abbey is wrapping up with "The Grand Finale," landing on OTT on January 12, 2026.

Set in 1930 and directed by Simon Curtis, this season sees the Crawley family juggling a scandal around Mary and some tough money troubles.

It already had a strong run in theaters last September, hitting number two on the UK Film chart.