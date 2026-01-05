Next Article
'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' streams soon
Downton Abbey is wrapping up with "The Grand Finale," landing on OTT on January 12, 2026.
Set in 1930 and directed by Simon Curtis, this season sees the Crawley family juggling a scandal around Mary and some tough money troubles.
It already had a strong run in theaters last September, hitting number two on the UK Film chart.
A heartfelt send-off for fans
Created by Julian Fellowes (who also wrote this season), the finale dives into big social changes and personal drama for the Crawleys.
With $102.7 million earned worldwide and a solid 7.3 IMDb rating, it's getting plenty of love from both fans and critics—making it a memorable goodbye to this classic period drama.