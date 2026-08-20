Dr Khoja predicts 'Ramayana' will be massive Diwali hit

Dr. Khoja, who's got credentials in Vastu, astrology, numerology, palmistry, and face reading, says his predictions blend Vastu, astrology, numerology, face reading, and palmistry with environmental factors, symbolism, and human psychology.

He believes Ramayana will really resonate with viewers and achieve major success at the box office.

Fun fact: he also predicts Bigg Boss 20 could turn out to be a strong performer on television.