Dr Khoja predicts 'Ramayana' will be massive Diwali hit
Astrologer and Vastu expert Dr. Khoja thinks the upcoming Ramayana movie is set to be a massive hit.
The two-part epic, Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It's dropping this Diwali in November 2026 and promises some seriously grand visuals.
Khoja predicts 'Bigg Boss 20' success
Dr. Khoja, who's got credentials in Vastu, astrology, numerology, palmistry, and face reading, says his predictions blend Vastu, astrology, numerology, face reading, and palmistry with environmental factors, symbolism, and human psychology.
He believes Ramayana will really resonate with viewers and achieve major success at the box office.
Fun fact: he also predicts Bigg Boss 20 could turn out to be a strong performer on television.