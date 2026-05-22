Dr. N Rajam: Hindustani violinist awarded the Padma Vibhushan

Dr. N Rajam, a 2026 recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, is a distinguished Hindustani musician known for her unique style of violin playing called 'gayaki ang.' This technique, where an instrument emulates the subtleties of human voice, has changed how instrumental music is performed in North India. Before the 88-year-old is honored with India's second-highest civilian award on May 25, learn more about her early life, transition from Carnatic to Hindustani music, and attempts at reviving traditional teaching methods.

Musical roots Rajam's early life and musical journey Rajam once revealed that her family hails from Kerala, but they lived in Madras. She started learning the violin (carnatic style) at three from her father, Vidwan Late Sri A. Narayana Iyer, a passionate musician who played both the veena and violin. "He taught all five of us siblings," she said in an Outlook interview. Rajam also learned under the famous vocalist Vidwan Musiri Subramania Iyer and accompanied Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi on tours across India as a young teen.

Musical shift Transition from Carnatic to Hindustani music Rajam switched from Carnatic to Hindustani music when her father moved to Bombay and developed an interest in Hindustani music. She couldn't get admission in a Bombay college as she was a little under 15, so she enrolled at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). There, she met Pt. Omkarnath Thakur, who became her guru. "Once there, it was totally appropriate that I learn Hindustani music there; that's how the whole story of Hindustani music and me started," she said.

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Teaching journey On her life in Benaras Rajam, who lives in Thane now, spent 40 years in Benaras, teaching and performing music. She started as a professor at the BHU to become the Head of the Department and later the Dean of the faculty of performing arts. Her husband, chartered accountant TS Subramanian, was also working in Benaras at that time.

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Musical collaborations Rajam was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2004 In her illustrious career, Rajam performed with Carnatic flutist N Ramani and her own brother, Carnatic violinist Padma Bhushan TN Krishnan. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1984, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2004. Long before this, she was honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, per PTI. India's national academy for music, dance, and drama, the Sangeet Natak Akademi, conferred its highest honor, the Fellowship, on Rajam in 2012.