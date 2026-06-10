Dr. Seuss's La Jolla house sells for $9 million

Proceeds support Geisel Fund

The estate has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool house, and a unique observation tower for those classic California sunsets.

After Dr. Seuss's wife passed away in 2018, the house went to UC San Diego, with sale proceeds supporting the university's Geisel Fund.

The new owners, Ralph and Jodi Branch, say they'll keep its "time capsule" vibe and only make small tweaks inside to preserve its charm.