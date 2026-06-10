Dr. Seuss's La Jolla house sells for $9 million
Entertainment
Dr. Seuss's famous La Jolla house just sold for $9 million. This is the spot where he wrote favorites like The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham, 42 books in all!
Perched on a cliff with epic ocean views, the 5,000-square-foot home is pretty much a piece of storybook history.
Proceeds support Geisel Fund
The estate has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool house, and a unique observation tower for those classic California sunsets.
After Dr. Seuss's wife passed away in 2018, the house went to UC San Diego, with sale proceeds supporting the university's Geisel Fund.
The new owners, Ralph and Jodi Branch, say they'll keep its "time capsule" vibe and only make small tweaks inside to preserve its charm.