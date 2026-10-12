Madhuri's husband had no idea who Shah Rukh-Salman were!
What's the story
Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently made a surprising revelation about their wedding reception. He admitted to not knowing anyone from the Hindi film industry when he married Dixit, including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan! "I didn't know everyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone," he said while speaking on Farah Khan's latest cooking vlog.
Background
Nene hadn't heard of Dixit either
Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, revealed that he grew up in Los Angeles and didn't watch Hindi films.
When Farah asked him if he had heard of Dixit in LA, he replied, "No, because I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Star Wars, right? I didn't watch Hindi films."
He only recognized Amitabh Bachchan from the industry because he had seen Amar Akbar Anthony.
Reception experience
He felt like 'prom king' at his wedding reception
Nene further confessed that he felt like a "prom king" at his wedding reception because he didn't recognize most of the guests.
"I didn't know everyone."
However, he added that all the celebrities were very sweet to him at the reception.
Farah agreed, noting, "Of course, Madhuri is universally loved by everyone."
Relationship timeline
Here's when and where the couple got married
Dixit and Nene met through Dixit's brother, who introduced them. They dated for six months before getting married on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony in California.
After their wedding, Dixit moved to the US with Nene and took a break from acting to focus on family life.
The couple has two sons: Arin (2003) and Ryan (2005). They returned to Mumbai in 2011, where Dixit resumed her career in Indian cinema and television.