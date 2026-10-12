Madhuri's husband had no idea who Shah Rukh-Salman were!

Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, revealed that he grew up in Los Angeles and didn't watch Hindi films.

When Farah asked him if he had heard of Dixit in LA, he replied, "No, because I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Star Wars, right? I didn't watch Hindi films."

He only recognized Amitabh Bachchan from the industry because he had seen Amar Akbar Anthony.