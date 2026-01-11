'Draupathi 2' trailer drops: Richard Rishi leads a powerful period drama

Rebellion, sacrifice, and a strong cast

Rishi takes on the role of Veera Simha Kadavarayan, who stands up to oppressive rulers.

The film highlights not just acts of bravery but also honors the sacrifices women made during those times—the trailer even notes, "It is not valor alone that deserves praise... the sacrifice of women does too."

With Rakhshana Indhusudhan and Natty Nataraaj joining the cast, "Draupathi 2" promises an intense story about resistance and resilience this festive season.