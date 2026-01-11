'Draupathi 2' trailer drops: Richard Rishi leads a powerful period drama
The trailer for "Draupathi 2" is here, giving us a peek into a tense chapter of history.
Directed by Mohan G and starring Richard Rishi, the film explores the clash between Sultanate kings and Hindu communities, drawing from Aaru Annal Kandar's book.
Originally set for January 23, it now hits theaters early on January 15, 2025—just in time for Pongal celebrations.
Rebellion, sacrifice, and a strong cast
Rishi takes on the role of Veera Simha Kadavarayan, who stands up to oppressive rulers.
The film highlights not just acts of bravery but also honors the sacrifices women made during those times—the trailer even notes, "It is not valor alone that deserves praise... the sacrifice of women does too."
With Rakhshana Indhusudhan and Natty Nataraaj joining the cast, "Draupathi 2" promises an intense story about resistance and resilience this festive season.