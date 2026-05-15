'Drishyam 3' bookings top ₹10cr worldwide continuing Georgekutty story
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, the much-awaited Malayalam thriller, is already making waves: advance bookings have zoomed past ₹10 crore worldwide.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film picks up right where the last one left off, following Georgekutty and his family as they face new twists.
'Drishyam 3' cast returns May 21
Fans are hyped not just for the story but also for the familiar faces: Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and more are back.
A recent behind-the-scenes video gave a peek at all the action on set.
Drishyam 3 lands in theaters globally on May 21, 2026.