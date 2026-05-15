'Drishyam 3' bookings top ₹10cr worldwide continuing Georgekutty story Entertainment May 15, 2026

Drishyam 3, the much-awaited Malayalam thriller, is already making waves: advance bookings have zoomed past ₹10 crore worldwide.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film picks up right where the last one left off, following Georgekutty and his family as they face new twists.