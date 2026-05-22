Bumper opening: 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹48cr globally on Day 1
What's the story
The much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, was released on Thursday. It reportedly grossed over ₹35 crore in advance bookings and opened to a strong response at the box office. The film earned around ₹15.85 crore net in India on its first day across 5,506 shows. Its worldwide gross collections currently stand at an impressive ₹48.37 crore!
Earnings breakdown
'Drishyam 3' minted ₹13.7 crore from Malayalam version alone
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released in multiple languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. However, the original Malayalam version contributed most to its earnings with ₹13.7 crore from 3,503 shows at an impressive 67% occupancy rate, per Sacnilk. The Telugu version earned around ₹1.5 crore while the Kannada and Tamil versions collected approximately ₹20 lakh and ₹45 lakh respectively. The film grossed a whopping ₹30 crore from the overseas market.
Record-breaking debut
'Drishyam 3' sets new record in franchise
Drishyam 3 has set a new record for the biggest opening in the Drishyam series in Malayalam cinema. The original Drishyam had a slow start upon its release in 2013 but picked up momentum through word-of-mouth. It earned around ₹23 crore during its opening weekend and eventually closed with a lifetime collection of ₹62 crore.
Career milestone
One of the biggest openers for Mohanlal
While Drishyam 3 couldn't beat the opening-day numbers of L2: Empuraan, it has emerged as one of Mohanlal's strongest recent openers. In 2025, L2: Empuraan collected ₹21 crore on Day 1 while crime thriller Thudarum earned ₹5.45 crore and romantic comedy Hridayapoorvam opened at ₹3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha struggled with just ₹60 lakh on its first day.
Franchise success
Will 'Drishyam 3' match Hindi films' numbers?
The Hindi versions of the Drishyam franchise have been huge commercial successes. The first Hindi remake, released in 2015, earned around ₹110 crore while Drishyam 2 went on to collect nearly ₹342 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen if Mohanlal's latest installment can beat the lifetime collections of its blockbuster Hindi counterparts. Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 (Hindi) will arrive in October.