Bumper opening: 'Drishyam 3' collects ₹48cr globally on Day 1

The much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3 , starring Mohanlal , was released on Thursday. It reportedly grossed over ₹35 crore in advance bookings and opened to a strong response at the box office . The film earned around ₹15.85 crore net in India on its first day across 5,506 shows. Its worldwide gross collections currently stand at an impressive ₹48.37 crore!

Earnings breakdown 'Drishyam 3' minted ₹13.7 crore from Malayalam version alone Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released in multiple languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. However, the original Malayalam version contributed most to its earnings with ₹13.7 crore from 3,503 shows at an impressive 67% occupancy rate, per Sacnilk. The Telugu version earned around ₹1.5 crore while the Kannada and Tamil versions collected approximately ₹20 lakh and ₹45 lakh respectively. The film grossed a whopping ₹30 crore from the overseas market.

Record-breaking debut 'Drishyam 3' sets new record in franchise Drishyam 3 has set a new record for the biggest opening in the Drishyam series in Malayalam cinema. The original Drishyam had a slow start upon its release in 2013 but picked up momentum through word-of-mouth. It earned around ₹23 crore during its opening weekend and eventually closed with a lifetime collection of ₹62 crore.

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Career milestone One of the biggest openers for Mohanlal While Drishyam 3 couldn't beat the opening-day numbers of L2: Empuraan, it has emerged as one of Mohanlal's strongest recent openers. In 2025, L2: Empuraan collected ₹21 crore on Day 1 while crime thriller Thudarum earned ₹5.45 crore and romantic comedy Hridayapoorvam opened at ₹3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha struggled with just ₹60 lakh on its first day.

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