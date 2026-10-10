'Drishyam 3' is unstoppable; crosses ₹400cr mark worldwide
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest release, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has crossed the ₹400 crore mark worldwide within just eight days of release. It raked in ₹14.5 crore in India on its second Friday, pushing its global gross to a whopping ₹407 crore. The drama is likely to become Devgn's highest-grossing film ever. The milestone currently belongs to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Earnings breakdown
Domestic gross collection stands at ₹312 crore
The film's domestic gross stands at ₹312 crore and nett collection at ₹260 crore.
It also added ₹6 crore from overseas markets on Friday, bringing its total international gross to ₹95 crore.
The Hindi 2D version witnessed an overall occupancy of 17.87% on Friday, with the highest occupancy recorded at night shows (31.54%).
By the end of its first eight days, it had reportedly accumulated over 10 million footfalls across India.
Record-breaking performance
'Drishyam 3' inches closer to Devgn's highest-grossing film
The second Friday collections indicate that Drishyam 3 is still holding strong at the box office as it enters its second week.
The film had a phenomenal opening, recording the third-biggest opening for a Hindi film and Devgn's biggest opener ever.
It has now come close to surpassing Devgn's 2020 historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which ended its theatrical run with ₹279.59 crore nett collection.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak, continues the story from Drishyam 2 with Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar.
The film also stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Saran.
The screenplay is credited to Aamil Keeyan Khan, Pathak, and Parveez Shaikh.