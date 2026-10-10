'Drishyam 3' is unstoppable; crosses ₹400cr mark worldwide

The film's domestic gross stands at ₹312 crore and nett collection at ₹260 crore.

It also added ₹6 crore from overseas markets on Friday, bringing its total international gross to ₹95 crore.

The Hindi 2D version witnessed an overall occupancy of 17.87% on Friday, with the highest occupancy recorded at night shows (31.54%).

By the end of its first eight days, it had reportedly accumulated over 10 million footfalls across India.