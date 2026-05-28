'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹200cr in 7 days despite mixed reviews

Mohanlal earns ₹20cr for 'Drishyam 3'

Made on a ₹100 crore budget, Mohanlal earned ₹20 crore this time, far more than the ₹5-6 crore he got for the original film.

Meena's fee also rose, and Ansiba Hassan reportedly charged ₹1 crore for the film.

The franchise is so big that remakes keep popping up; the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 (with Ajay Devgn and Tabu) is set for release on October 2, 2026.