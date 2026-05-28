'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹200cr in 7 days despite mixed reviews
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has made a huge splash, crossing ₹200 crore at the global box office in just seven days.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie picks up Georgekutty's story as his family faces new challenges.
Even with mixed reviews, fans everywhere are showing up.
Mohanlal earns ₹20cr for 'Drishyam 3'
Made on a ₹100 crore budget, Mohanlal earned ₹20 crore this time, far more than the ₹5-6 crore he got for the original film.
Meena's fee also rose, and Ansiba Hassan reportedly charged ₹1 crore for the film.
The franchise is so big that remakes keep popping up; the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 (with Ajay Devgn and Tabu) is set for release on October 2, 2026.