'Drishyam 3' remains steady; nears ₹350cr mark globally
What's the story
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the ₹200 crore net mark in India. On its fifth day of release, the film collected a net of ₹19 crore across 16,075 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to a staggering ₹259.8 crore and total India net collections to ₹216.5 crore so far. The overseas collection on Day 5 was ₹9.5 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹81.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹341.3 crore!
Collection trend
Day 5 collection and occupancy report
The Day 5 collection of ₹19 crore marks a 9.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹21 crore, per Sacnilk.
The film's occupancy rate was recorded at 24% on Tuesday, with most footfalls coming from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai.
The overall occupancy for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has been reported at 23.42%.
Regional success
Regional performance of 'Drishyam 3'
In terms of regional success, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has been particularly strong in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai.
The film's occupancy rate in NCR was reported at 26.5%, while it reached as high as 31.8% in Mumbai.
Other cities like Pune and Bengaluru also contributed significantly to the film's overall footfalls with occupancy rates of 31.3% and 26.5% respectively on Day 5.
Film details
About the film
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who once again finds himself in a tight spot as Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) returns for revenge.