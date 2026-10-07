'Drishyam 3' remains steady; nears ₹350cr mark globally

The Day 5 collection of ₹19 crore marks a 9.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹21 crore, per Sacnilk.

The film's occupancy rate was recorded at 24% on Tuesday, with most footfalls coming from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai.

The overall occupancy for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has been reported at 23.42%.